Ganga Quest 2020 Timings: Here Are All Details About The Online Quiz

Ganga Quest is an online quiz on Ganga being organized by the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG). The quiz will be only held in Hindi and English. The National Mission for Clean Ganga is an authority under the government of India which implements Namami Gange programme and TREE Craze Foundation (TCF). Ganga quest 2020 quiz is about Rivers and Environment. Anyone above 10 years of age can participate in the quiz.

Ganga Quest 2020 quiz registration process

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) is all set to conduct the second edition of Ganga Quest 2020 quiz. Interested participants have to register online on www.gangaquest.com. You will have to fill your important information on the website. The opening date of the Ganga Quest 2020 quiz is April 22, 2020, (World Earth Day) and the closing date is May 22, 2020 (World Biodiversity Day). The winner will be announced on June 5, 2020 (World Environment Day). As soon as you open the registration page you will get an option of School and Individual.

To register, the participant needs to have a valid ID such as Aadhar Card. If Aadhar Card is not available, the participant can also enter other details like passport, birth certificate and school ID. As it is an online quiz, the participant must ensure that he/she has active Internet connectivity with a minimum speed of 512 Kbps to attempt the quiz.

Ganga Quest 2020 quiz timings

The timings for the Ganga Quest 2020 quiz is 9:30 am to 6:30 pm. The quiz is not held on Sunday. The servers will shut down for maintenance every Sunday at midnight 12:00 and reopen at 09:00 am on every Monday. Those who have earlier participated in the quiz do not need to register again. The winners of the quiz will be awarded exciting prizes.

