Excel Shortcut Keys Will Help You Use The Software Easily | Learn Now

Microsoft Excel has become an important medium for creating office data and keeping records of the office. The use of MS Excel helps a user to create an effective data and make charts. It can be used to keep records of many important things and can be printed or kept saved as a soft copy for a long time.

However, knowing Excel shortcut keys will help a user use the medium more effectively. If you want to learn how to use MS Excel Shortcut keys, here are some of the many essential keys to know to be able to use the software more effectively.

Excel Shortcut keys to ease your Excel user interface

Ctrl+N - Creates a new workbook.

- Creates a new workbook. Ctrl+O - Opens a workbook.

- Opens a workbook. Ctrl+P - Print the current sheet.

- Print the current sheet. Ctrl+R - Fill right. Fills the cell to the right with the contents of the selected cell. To fill more than one cell, select the source cell and press Ctrl+Shift+Right to select multiple cells. Then press Ctrl+R to fill them with the contents of the original cell.

- Fill right. Fills the cell to the right with the contents of the selected cell. To fill more than one cell, select the source cell and press Ctrl+Shift+Right to select multiple cells. Then press Ctrl+R to fill them with the contents of the original cell. Ctrl+S - Saves the open worksheet.

- Saves the open worksheet. Ctrl+T - Open the Create Table dialogue box.

- Open the Create Table dialogue box. Ctrl+U - Underlines all cells in the highlighted section.

Ctrl+V - Pastes everything copied onto the clipboard.

- Pastes everything copied onto the clipboard. Ctrl+W - Closes the current workbook.

- Closes the current workbook. Ctrl+X - Cuts all cells in the highlighted section.

- Cuts all cells in the highlighted section. Ctrl+Y - Repeats the last entry (redo).

- Repeats the last entry (redo). Ctrl+Z - Undo the last action.

- Undo the last action. Ctrl+1 - Changes the format of the selected cells.

- Changes the format of the selected cells. Ctrl+2 - Bolds all cells in the highlighted section.

- Bolds all cells in the highlighted section. Ctrl+3 - Puts italics all cells in the highlighted section.

- Puts italics all cells in the highlighted section. Ctrl+4 - Underlines all cells in the highlighted section.

- Underlines all cells in the highlighted section. Ctrl+5 - Puts a strikethrough all cells in the highlighted section.

Ctrl+6 - Shows or hides objects.

- Shows or hides objects. Ctrl+7 - Shows or hides the toolbar.

- Shows or hides the toolbar. Ctrl+8 - Toggles the outline symbols.

- Toggles the outline symbols. Ctrl+9 - Hides rows.

- Hides rows. Ctrl+0 - Hides columns.

- Hides columns. Ctrl+Shift+: - Enters the current time.

- Enters the current time. Ctrl+; - Enters the current date.

- Enters the current date. Ctrl+Shift+" - Copies value from cell above.

- Copies value from cell above. Ctrl+- - Deletes the selected column or row.

- Deletes the selected column or row. Ctrl+Shift+= - Inserts a new column or row.

- Inserts a new column or row. Ctrl+Shift+~ - Switches between showing Excel formulas or their values in cells.

- Switches between showing Excel formulas or their values in cells. Ctrl+Shift+@ - Applies time formatting.

- Applies time formatting. Ctrl+Shift+! - Applies comma formatting.

Ctrl+Shift+$ - Applies currency formatting.

- Applies currency formatting. Ctrl+Shift+# - Applies date formatting.

- Applies date formatting. Ctrl+Shift+% - Applies percentage formatting.

- Applies percentage formatting. Ctrl+Shift+^ - Applies exponential formatting.

- Applies exponential formatting. Ctrl+Shift+* - Selects the current region around the active cell.

- Selects the current region around the active cell. Ctrl+Shift+& - Places border around selected cells.

- Places border around selected cells. Ctrl+Shift+_ - Removes a border.

- Removes a border. Ctrl++ - Insert.

- Insert. Ctrl+- - Delete.

