Explained: Why streamers are boycotting Twitch, read the list of demands shared by users

Twitch is one of the most popular gaming content streaming platforms. While the platform has millions of daily active viewers, users seem to be frustrated with frequent hate raids on Twitch. Twitch users boycotted the platform on September 1, 2021, naming the protest as #ADayOffTwtich. Users are doing this in order to protest against harassment of creators on the platform and the lack of response from Twitch.

A Day Off Twitch trends as users boycott the platform for one day

As already mentioned, users are raising their concerns regarding harassment and short-lived hate raids on the platform. The digital protest was held under the hashtags #TwitchDoBetter and #ADayOffTwtich. During the protest, users also shared a list of demands they wanted Twitch to implement in order to safeguard content creators on the platform. That is the reason why streamers are boycotting Twitch, as the feature that is supposed to help budding creators grow is being used to harass and demotivate them. Below is the tweet that is being reshared by all those in favour of the protest.

❌ strike tomorrow! ❌



remember: it’s more than not streaming. it’s also NOT watching streams or accessing the website #TwitchDoBetter #ADayOffTwitch pic.twitter.com/P22OzAj8HE — andou | 😈 imp vtuber (@andouilles) August 31, 2021

Demands put forward by Twitch users

Hold a round-table discussion with affected creators to assist with the creation & implementation of more proactive & comprehensive toolsets to combat abuse on their streaming platform

Create proactive protection to be implemented immediately; enabling creators to select the account age of prospective chatters & allow or deny incoming raids

Remove the ability to attach more than three Twitch accounts to one email address (Currently, hate-raiders can use one email account to register unlimited addresses)

Provide transparency into the actions being taken to protect creators, the timeframe for implementing those tools, and the involvement of the Twitch Safety Advisory Council

In a statement to TechCrunch, Twitch has said that "We support our streamers’ rights to express themselves and bring attention to important issues across our service. No one should have to experience malicious and hateful attacks based on who they are or what they stand for, and we are working hard on improved channel-level ban evasion detection and additional account improvements to help make Twitch a safer place for creators." The issue has caught fire since August when a Twitch creator called RekItRaven started the hashtag #TwitchDoBetter. The Twitch boycott will be observed for one day