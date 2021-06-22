Facebook Comes Up With Live Audio Rooms And Podcasts; See Details

Facebook is a massive organization that is constantly growing in trying out new ventures. The latest thing that has been trending is Podcasts. Podcasts with popular performers and guests have become one of the most viewed content at the moment. The Podcasts hold the key to unlocking millions of new potential listeners. Many people wish to learn more about the Facebook Live Audio Room.

Facebook Live Audio Room, Soundbites, and Podcasts

Facebook has been trying to provide a new set of Audio Creation tools to its users. They want to provide the tools to the users that are powerful, but at the same time, they are intuitive and fun too. These tools that Facebook is working on are called Soundbites, these will be short-form audio clips that will help in capturing anecdotes, jokes, moments of inspiration, poems, and so much more. Facebook is putting in the same amount of effort to bring Podcasts to the application.

Facebook is no stranger to podcasts, it already has a massive user base that is connected to Podcast pages or artists. The only issue with the situation here is that the users always had to redirect themselves to another application to listen to the Podcast they desire. The Facebook Podcast feature that is in development right now will help the users listen to the Podcasts directly from the application or when it is in the background. The feature will also provide the user with the relevant tools to find and explore new podcasts.

Facebook is also working towards a live audio format, where a Public figure or an expert will be able to engage in conversations, share ideas and just connect with their listeners. This feature will first be tested between small groups and then it will be rolled out for public use. The Facebook Live Audio room will also be available directly through the messenger application so that users can easily hang out with their friends and family.

Facebook CEO, Mark Zuckerberg has recently hosted his own Live Audio room on his Facebook Page. He was also seen on the voice chat application, Clubhouse previously. Mark Zuckerberg was on Clubhouse on a talk show called the ‘The Good Time Show’. During his appearance, he spoke about what is in store for the future of Facebook. He also spoke about how VR and AR will be crucial in developing Facebook into its next stage.

IMAGE: BRETT JORDAN ON UNSPLASH