Facebook Defends Policies Over Claims Of Bad Effects Of Instagram On Teens’ Mental Health

After facing a barrage of criticism from US lawmakers and other non-government organisations over the handling of internal research, Antigone Davis, the Facebook’s head of global safety, said that the social media giant is working tirelessly to protect young people using its platform. The statement from Davis came after a media report alleged the social media giant of hiding the adverse findings of Instagram raised by its internal researchers. The report that was leaked by a whistleblower, indicated potential harm for some of its young users, especially girls. It also claimed that social media apps are causing mental health and body-image problems, and in some cases, eating disorders and suicidal thoughts.

The whistleblower claimed that the social media giant publicly downplayed the negative impacts. Meanwhile, while replying to the allegations raised by the legislators and an article published by the Wall Street Journal, Davis defended Instagram's efforts to protect young people using its platform. She even disputed the way the newspaper described the internal research. "We care deeply about the safety and security of the people on our platform. We take the issue very seriously. ... We have put in place multiple protections to create safe and age-appropriate experiences for people between the ages of 13 and 17," said Davis. "Facebook has removed more than 6,00,000 accounts on Instagram from June to August this year that didn’t meet the minimum age requirement of 13."

Facebook says 'spent millions' to keep young people safe on social media platforms

Notably, after facing criticism from US lawmakers and advocacy groups, Instagram announced to temporarily halt the project on the newer version of Instagram meant for people under the age of 13, often referred to as Instagram Kids. In her testimony, the head of Facebook global safety said that the social media giant has always practised over its in-house study as well as external specialists and organisations to notify adjustments to its applications. According to Davis, her company spent millions to keep young people safe on social media platforms.



Commenting on the hearing, Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., the chairman of the consumer protection subcommittee, said: "This hearing will examine the toxic effects of Facebook and Instagram on young people and others, and is one of several that will ask tough questions about whether Big Tech companies are knowingly harming people and concealing that knowledge." The chairman added that the revelations about Facebook and others have raised profound questions about what can and should be done to protect people.



While defending the Instagram Kids app, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, said in a blog post on 27 September that the photo and video sharing app was not the first social media platform that has a dedicated platform for those under 13. He named YouTube and TikTok and some other social media platforms which have the same feature. He maintained that the newer platform was engineered to deal with the younger kids, especially between 10-12 years.

