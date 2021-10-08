Facebook Developers All Set To Bring In A New Page Design For The Indian Users

Facebook developers have been on the top of their game to update their services for a long time now. A recent reports from PTI confirms that Facebook is working on releasing a new page design for the Indian users. The makers are planning to release this feature to make their platform more accessible to public figures and creators. The data display on this page will help these creators build community and achieve their business objectives. The launch of this new Facebook feature has now been picked up by the tech community and they are trying to know about all these changes made to the platform. To help these users, here is all the information about Facebook new features.

Developers plan to release a new Page design for Facebook India

Facebook’s new page design is going to be created using an intuitive layout for a crisper look and feel. The main aim of the developers is to make navigation between a personal profile and a public Page easier than before. Developers have also finalised to bring in a new dedicated news feed to Pages to help the users know what is going on around them. Here are the official statements released by Facebook.

"This will make it easy to follow trends, interact with peers and engage with fans. The dedicated News Feed will also suggest new connections such as other public figures, Pages, Groups and trending content that a Page or public figure cares about," "Improved safety and integrity features will now enhance the ability to detect activities like hate speech, violent, sexual or spammy content and impersonation, that is not allowed on the platform.” Facebook added that “Improved safety and integrity features will now enhance the ability to detect activities like hate speech, violent, sexual or spammy content and impersonation, that are not allowed on the platform," the statement read.

More about Facebook

Apart from this, Facebook has also been a trending topic amongst the tech community after its servers were down for several hours. People from all over the world started complaining about this Facebook issue which was seen on all Facebook-owned apps. The infrastructure vice president, Santosh Janardhan spoke to The Verge and confirmed that a command issued during maintenance had been the source for this shutdown of the backbone that connects all Facebook’s data centres. It was shocking to see this, as their servers had never gone offline for such a long time.

With inputs from PTI