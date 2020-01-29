Facebook Launches Clear History Tool For Users In All Countries

Facebook’s Clear History tool is now part of a new section in settings called “Off-Facebook activity”. Now, the Off-Facebook Activity tool is available to people on Facebook around the world. Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg outlined yet another privacy vision in his recent blog post.

“Other businesses send us information about your activity on their sites and we use that information to show you ads that are relevant to you. Now you can see a summary of that information and clear it from your account if you want to,” said Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg.

In addition to reiterating the company’s stand on user’s data privacy and protection, the Facebook boss also announced the addition of some new features to Facebook’s existing privacy settings. To begin with, Facebook is now encouraging users to review their privacy settings for their own good.

Facebook says it will show nearly 2 billion people around the world a prompt encouraging them to review their privacy settings. Facebook says the prompt will show up in users’ News Feed and direct them to the Privacy Checkup tool. To recall, Facebook recently updated its Privacy Checkup tool.

This way, Facebook says, you can adjust who can see your posts and profile information. It will also let users take care of their privacy and account security, courtesy of features like login alerts.

Users are also being encouraged to review the information they share with apps they have logged in to with Facebook. Last but not least, Facebook has also introduced login alerts for third-party logins.

Facebook allows users to you sign in to third-party apps and services with their Facebook account. Earlier this month, Facebook rolled out Login Notifications to let users keep track of their activity. This way, Facebook wants to send notifications alerts to users whenever they use Facebook Login to sign in to third-party apps.

“One of our main goals for the next decade is to build much stronger privacy protections for everyone on Facebook,” Zuckerberg said