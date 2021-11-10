Facebook Meta May Integrate Novi Wallet For WhatsApp Payment; Read Details

Later last month, WhatsApp was reported to be testing the Novi Payments portal in the messaging application. Apparently, WhatsApp was testing and figuring out ways to integrate the payments system into its code. Most recently, another report has claimed the existence of Novi integration in WhatsApp, based on information found through the code of the Android beta version. Keep reading to know more about what the integration might bring to WhatsApp.

Upon integration with the instant messaging platform, the Novi payments portal will allow users to transfer money and make payments globally. WhatsApp might ask users to submit their identification proofs to use the Novi Wallet in future. While the integration is not confirmed yet, WhatsApp's parent company Facebook announced its plans to bring its financial services to WhatsApp.

Facebook plans to bring its financial service to WhatsApp

A report by XDA Developers says that "new lines of code in WhatsApp 2.21.23.10 beta" point towards the Novi Integration. Additionally, "the strings reveal that WhatsApp will soon let users add their Novi accounts to the service to transfer money internationally." The string or the lines of code found in the new beta of WhatsApp state that those who wish to use the feature will have to submit their identity documents to start using the facility. The same feature was also spotted by WhatsApp development tracker WABetaInfo.

In addition, since WhatsApp is already using the Unified Payments Interface technology to facilitate transactions in India, it is unlikely that the Novi Payments integration will come to India. Building upon that, as users do not require to submit any identity proof to use WhatsApp Payment in India, it is highly unlikely that such a development will take place in future. Further, regulatory restrictions will keep the Novi Payments integration at bay. Facebook Meta also has new plans for other services as well.

Recently, WhatsApp was also reported to be working on a Communities feature. WhatsApp might offer improved control over the groups involved in a community. However, the feature is still under development and the tools are unknown at the moment. Admins can share a link to users that are to be invited into the community. Yet another aspect mentioned in the report is the inability to send messages to all the groups involved in a WhatsApp community. Apparently, users will not be able to send messages as soon as they are added to the community. The feature might be available in a future update for both Android and iOS beta versions of WhatsApp.

Image: UNSPLASH