Facebook Not Working On IPad Air: How To Troubleshoot The Issue

Most of the device issues pertaining to certain mobile apps are generally attributed to software-related problems as they occur for that particular application. It also becomes easier to resolve issues that are isolated to a particular app than those affecting multiple applications. One such issue has been widespread among iPad devices where a number of Apple users have been encountering an issue with the Facebook app on their iPad Air slate.

Facebook not working on iPad

There have been reports from iPad users claiming that they are facing a number of issues that mostly revolve around constant app crashes and pages not loading on the device. So, let us take a look at what you can do if your Facebook fails to load properly or is simply not working on your new iPad device.

Facebook won't open on iPad Air due to poor connection

Before you start the troubleshooting process and look for solutions, you need to check and ensure that your iPad device is not on a fluctuating Internet connection. You should note that Facebook is an online service, meaning that the app will only work properly when it has a stable internet connection.

The first thing you need to do is open any web browser on the device to check if you are able to navigate through the pages and whether they are loading just fine. If you are facing any difficulty loading the pages, it is suggested that you deal with Internet issues first. If your internet seems to be working fine, you can proceed with the following troubleshooting methods.

Solution 1: Quit then restart Facebook

If you are facing an issue with the Facebook app not loading on your iPad, it is likely that the application is experiencing a glitch and simply needs to be restarted. This mostly happens when a user launches Facebook on their device and leaves it suspended for a long period. To fix the issue, you need to terminate the Facebook app from running in the background and launch it again from the Home screen.

Solution 2: Reboot your iPad

Restarting your device will often be an initial step towards fixing most of the software-related errors or some random app glitch that that takes place on iOS handsets. Therefore, a soft reset is what you should consider as the next option to fix the problem.

Solution 2: Update Facebook to the latest version

If the above methods don't seem to resolve the issue, your next step should be to update the Facebook app to keep it optimized and stable. Updating Facebook to the latest version should definitely fix the problem. Alternatively, you can also try reinstalling the app as it may be totally corrupted and so it will no longer work unless reinstalled.

Image credits: Apple