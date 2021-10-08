Facebook Starts New 'Emotional Health Resource Center' Amid Concerns Over Kids' Well-being

Facebook on Thursday announced the launch of a new mental health resources center across all its apps, after the whistleblower, a former employee, testified before US Congress, saying that the social media platform’s policies revolved around the negative effects on children, and cashed on it. The company announced that lately the pandemic has opened the floodgates to mental health challenges, and owing to several other controversies about the platform, the firm was launching a tool that brings the medical experts from worldwide onboard Facebook to raise awareness and provide helpful resources to those in need.

“For World Mental Health Day on October 10, we're launching new mental health resources, tools, and programming across our apps,” Facebook wrote on its website. “We’re working with mental health experts and organizations around the world to connect people with the support they need, and we're launching new content and tools to encourage people to start conversations about mental health,” it added.

Facebook to tackle various mental health issues

The social media giant informed that it was collaborating with leading apps— NAMI, Kids Help Phone and It’s OK to Talk — to ramp up the investments in the critical areas of mental health support for the kids. The tool would help tackle various mental health issues, as well as handling financial stress, parenting support, coping with loss and grief, managing substance use, and taking care of overall emotional health. Facebook's new feature would help the user that’s negatively impacted online to connect with expert support that they need while struggling with mental health issues.

Facebook-owned WhatsApp has also hosted the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF) online that has launched a Global Mental Health chatbot. UNICEF earlier launched U-Report, a social platform through which young people can express their opinions and be positive agents of change in their communities. It also partnered with Z Zurich Foundation to reach 30 million people worldwide via WhatsApp to help youth tackle anxiety and depression. Facebook's new tool includes regional helplines, including a Loneliness Advice chatbot developed by the Connection Coalition in the UK, which are also available. On Messenger, it worked with World Health Organization (WHO) and acclaimed illustrator Caleb Boyles to develop the “I Care For You” sticker pack to help kick start conversations for those suffering from low energy and depression.

Here are facebook's new mental health resources available online:

WHO Health Alert chatbot, Digital Stress Management Guide on WhatsApp

WHO sticker pack on Messenger to facilitate conversations around mental health

Crisis Support Over Messenger for suicide and self-harm prevention help by Crisis Text Line

Mental Well-Being Guides on Instagram

Peace of Mind with Taraji on Facebook Watch

