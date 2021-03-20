Facebook To Create A New Instagram For Kids Under 13?: Know All Details Here

Facebook and Instagram both have a minimum age threshold of 13 years old and those who are younger than that can't create an account. This has been the normal age norms on almost any social networking website. The latest news from Facebook is that the company is now working on Instagram for kids that are under the age of 13 years.

Facebook Minimum Age and Instagram Minimum Age

Facebook has mentioned that technically anyone who is under the age of 13 is not going to be allowed to use their app due to the current federal privacy regulations. The company is trying to work on a new Instagram app for kids which will give a parent-controlled experience. This news was announced by the company right after they had taken measures for keeping teenagers safe on Instagram but at that time there was no news of a new app in the making.

Back in the year 2017, Facebook had also launched the messenger kids app claiming that this using this app the children will only be able to chat with family members and friends (who will be approved by their parents). Technically this won't be their separate account and instead will be a part of their parent's accounts so that the parents could have entire control. This included the option for the parents to decide who their kids can chat with on the platform. Even with this, experts in the field of child-development had said that the company should take off this kids messenger app as there is no need for kids to be on social media and that it is decremental for the development of a child.

