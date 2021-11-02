Facebook Unable To Protect Users From 'misinformation & Skepticism' About COVID: Research

Facebook is dealing with an inundation of fake news, hate speech, and controversial content, such as 'celebrations of violence,' among other issues. According to research, misinformation and skepticism regarding COVID and vaccinations have been allowed to spread on over a dozen Facebook and Instagram pages, sites, and groups with over 3,70,000 followers in the last year.

Facebook failing to protect users from COVID misinformation

The 20 accounts, sites, and groups have been tracked by NewsGuard, an organization that monitors online deception. Since September of last year, NewsGuard has been submitting frequent reports to the World Health Organization, identifying social media sites and other digital platforms that are disseminating false information on COVID. According to NewsGuard analysis published on Tuesday, 20 of the sites it tracked over that time period attracted a total of 3,72,670 followers.

In October, the attorneys general of 14 different states wrote to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, asking if the platform's top disseminators of vaccination disinformation deserved special treatment. Several of the Facebook sites reported by NewsGuard had Facebook labels referring visitors to a WHO page on vaccinations or the company's own COVID information center page, in an effort to reassure people about the efficacy of vaccines. Meta stated this week that it was increasing up efforts to promote childhood vaccinations via its applications.

The probe was launched after Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen disclosed that the social media company had used internal paperwork to exempt high-profile users from some or all of its policies. The Wahington Post reported, according to documents disclosed by Facebook whistleblower Frances Haugen, Facebook researchers had in-depth knowledge of how vaccine and COVID misinformation spread through the company's apps, running multiple studies and producing large internal reports on what types of users were most likely to share falsehoods about the deadly virus.

Facebook India seeks 14 days time to appear before Delhi's committee

Facebook India has requested 14 days to appear and make a statement before the Delhi Legislative Assembly's committee on 'Peace and Harmony.' Facebook India stated in an email to the Committee that it is in the process of recruiting an appropriate officer. The Committee has now summoned Facebook India on November 18. The Committee had previously planned to have a senior official from Facebook India speak on November 2 regarding the role of social media in limiting the spread of inaccurate and damaging comments that could fuel discord and undermine peace.

