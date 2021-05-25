Fake Oximeter Apps Can Access User's Data, Fingerprints, Etc; Cautions Maha Cyber Cell

The number of fake oximeter apps has caused grave concern among people. Not only are those apps inaccurate and give the wrong diagnoses, but they can also even access all the data on a person’s phone. Recently, the Maharashtra government warned netizens against the use of such fraudulent apps.

Maharashtra cyber cell warns netizens against fake apps

Due to the surge of COVID positive cases, a number of people have been resorting to self-assessment or tests at home. For the same, people have been checking their oxygen levels at home with the use of an oximeter. As the demand for oximeters rose too quickly, the supply of the same could not meet the demand. This is why people started using oximeter apps on their phones to check their oxygen levels. However, it was soon observed that a number of fake oximeter apps started getting popular. The fake apps could get access to all the data on a user’s phone as the user gives permission, by accepting the terms and conditions of the app, for it to function on the phone.

Moreover, the app gets access to the fingerprint of the user and some fake oximeter apps can also save the fingerprint of the user. Citing the gravity of the situation, the Maharashtra Cyber department issued a notice in public interest. Here is what the notice read:

Once the user downloads this app and allows all access permissions such as fingerprint scanner to check oxygen level, this gives access to hackers to user's personal information. While using the app it also asks for permissions to access user's mobile photographs. This can be misused by the hackers." Never download any such apps that makes fraudulent claims. Users need to understand that fingerprint scanner alone in mobile can never calculate oxygen level. For checking oxygen level, one should have a proper Oximeter machine. In case user is not able to recognise that the app is a fake and ends up installing the app, then while in the process of checking the oxygen level, the user should not give permission to share location, camera, fingerprint, SMS and call logs which is never required for any oxygen measuring app.

Is Careplex vitals safe?

It is not certified by any government agency. As a result, we can't mark it as safe.

IMAGE: SYED ALI UNSPLASH