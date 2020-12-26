Fastag Recharge Steps: Is Fastag Mandatory Now? Know All About It Here

FASTag is an electronic toll collection system in India, operated by the National Highway Authority of India. It employs Radio Frequency Identification technology for making toll payments directly from the prepaid or savings account linked to it or directly toll owner. Here, you will know all what is FASTag for vehicles and how to get FASTag.

Is Fastag Mandatory

FASTags are going to be made mandatory for vehicles from January 1, 2021. These FASTags, are the ones which facilitate electronic payment of fee at the toll plazas and these were first introduced in 2016. It is a really good decision to make the tags compulsory as this would also help in ensuring that vehicles pass seamlessly through the toll plazas as fee payment would be done electronically.

Addressing a virtual function on Thursday, FASTags were also decided to be made useful for commuters as they won't have to stop at toll plazas for cash payments. On the other hand, it will also help in saving time and fuel. The FASTag was initially launched in 2016 and a total of 4 banks together had issued nearly a lakh of these. By the year 2017, these numbers went up to more than 7 lakh and a lot more than 34 lakh FASTags were issued in the year 2018.

In 2020 November this year, the ministry issued a notification which was for the decision of making these FASTags compulsory from the 1st of January, 2021 for all the old vehicles or more specifically for the ones which got sold before 1st December, 2017.

According to the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, since December 1, 2017, these FASTags were made mandatory for the registration of new four-wheelers vehicles. The renewal of fitness certificate of a transport vehicle was also made compulsory only after that vehicle has a FASTag. For those wondering on how to recharge FASTag, Below are the steps:

Go to FASTag recharge on Paytm. Select the FASTag issuing Bank. Enter your Vehicle Number/Vehicle Registration Number. Click on 'Proceed' and enter the recharge amount.

