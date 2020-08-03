Flipkart Quiz Answers August 3, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers which can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on August 3 at 12:00 AM IST and will end on August 3 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.
Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.
Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’.
Question 1. The ball used in which sports have yellow, blue and red dots?
Answer: Squash
Question 2. Who is the fastest left-arm bowler to reach 200 wickets in Test matches?
Answer: Ravindra Jadeja
Question 3. Which city hosted the 2019 IAAF World Athletics Championships?
Answer" Doha
Question 4. Which of these teams did not play in the first-ever NBA match hosted by India?
Answer: Utah Jazz
Question 5. Where did the Indian men’s hockey team win its last Olympic gold medal?
Answer: Moscow
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:
