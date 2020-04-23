First Direct App Not Working: What's The Issue And Current Status? Read Here

First Direct is a telephone and internet-based retail bank in the UK. It has a massive 1.35 million customer base and was once awarded the Most Trusted Financial Provider by Moneywise. The bank offers a number of services which can be be easily accessed online.

It also has a dedicated mobile app for Android and iOS platforms which allows users to easily check balances, set up and manage payees, make online payments, view statements and recent transactions, view messages, apply for loans, and more.

Also Read | What Is OnBimba App And How To Download And Install It For Android And IOS Platforms?

Is First Direct app not working?

The bank's servers had been faced with an outage today morning which prevented a number of users from accessing the First Direct website and blocked access to the mobile app. Several users also took to micro-blogging site Twitter to raise their concerns. For a quick glance, here’s what they said:

@firstdirect ... The mobile app is not working. Please advise if there is a problem and if so, when this will be fixed. Thank you — Sarah Jones (@SarahJo08202167) April 23, 2020

Also Read | Amazon Alexa App Not Working: App Keeps Crashing On Android Devices

@firstdirect Can’t login into my online account. Are your systems down ? Tried via iOS app and on PC. Webpage doesn’t even load #broken — !!!!! (@matty658) April 23, 2020

@firstdirect iOS app just sits there with a spinning icon. Your systems down ? — fatlazycat (@fatlazycat) April 23, 2020

Also Read | How To Add Stay Home Sticker On Instagram For A Chance To Be Featured In Stay Home Story?

Is First Direct website down? – Current status

The issue reportedly began to surface on April 23 around 6:24 AM. However, the number of reports has significantly gone down and the last reported issue was around three hours ago, as of this writing.

First Direct hasn't acknowledged the problem, but it appears that their banking systems have been restored, although some users may still experience certain delays.

Also Read | How To Delete Zoom Account And Ways To Enhance Its Security If You Have One

Image credits: First Direct