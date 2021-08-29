'Fit India' Fitness App Key Features Including My Plan, Activity Tracker & More Explained

On the occasion of the National Sports Day, the Centre on Sunday launched the Fit India mobile application. The Fit India app was launched on the second anniversary of the Fit India Movement. Union Minister for Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur on Sunday launched the Fit India mobile app at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium in Delhi. The mobile app is a personal trainer-cum-fitness guide that aims to create more awareness towards fitness, as per the government's statement.

Key Features/Additional Features of 'Fit India' fitness app

The Fit India app enables users to check their fitness level score, track their steps, track their sleep, track their calorie intake be part of Fit India events get customized diet plans, and more.

#FitIndia 📱Mobile App launched.



🔶Check your Fitness Level Score

🔷Track your Steps

🔶Track Your Sleep

🔷Track your calorie intake

🔶Be Part of Fit India Events

🔷Get customized Diet Plans and more.



Download⬇️

Android: https://t.co/Y2JHxCgzKZ

iOS: https://t.co/0MS9CiMvXD pic.twitter.com/446z5nShV7 — PIB India (@PIB_India) August 29, 2021

My Plan

As per the official release, the “My Plan” feature of Fit India Mobile App lets every Individual to define their current lifestyle – time spent on physical activity, water intake, sleep hours, current weight, and targeted weight - to get a customised food plan, lifestyle changes for them to achieve his/her goals. The Fit India App recommends Indian Food Plan, No. of Glasses of Water and no. of hours of Sleep.

Activity Tracker

The “Activity Tracker” feature of the application helps Individuals to keep track of their daily activity levels. The real-time Step Tracker helps Individuals to track their daily steps and encourages them to set higher goals for themselves. The App lets individuals to also track their daily Water Intake, Calorie Intake, and Sleep Hours.

Individuals can set hourly reminders and track their progress of Fitness Scores and Daily Activity over a period of time, share their fitness and activity data with others to motivate more people to take up fitness and lifestyle changes.

The App also provides opportunities for Individuals, Schools, Groups, and Organisations to participate in various Fit India Events, Certification Programs, etc. People can share their fitness success stories using this platform.

How to download the Fit India mobile app?

The Fit India mobile application is available for both Android and IOS platforms and has been developed to work even on basic smartphones. One can easily download the application for free from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store from today onwards.

Follow the given steps to download the application:

Go to Google Play Store or Apple App Store and search for the Fit India app.

Download the app and start your fitness journey.

(Image Credits: @PIB_India/@ianuragthakur/Twitter)