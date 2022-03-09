Flipkart Apologises For Promoting Kitchen Appliances On Women's Day; 'we Messed Up'

E-commerce platform Flipkart on Wednesday, March 9, apologised for a marketing misfire promoting kitchen appliances on International Women's Day. On March 8, Flipkart shared messages to promote kitchen appliances on women's day. The message stated, "Dear Customer, This Women's Day, let's celebrate You. Get Kitchen Appliances from ₹299". This promotion reinforced negative stereotypes about women restricted to only the kitchen. The e-commerce platform received heavy criticism for its marketing strategy as many netizens found it was offensive in equating women with kitchen and cooking.

Following the backlash over its Women's Day message, Flipkart tweeted an apology stating "We messed up and we are sorry".

We messed up and we are sorry.

We did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments and apologise for the Women's Day message shared earlier. pic.twitter.com/Gji4WAumQG — Flipkart (@Flipkart) March 8, 2022

It further added, "We did not intend to hurt anyone's sentiments and apologise for the Women's Day message shared earlier," it added.

On Wednesday, Flipkart had shared how the company supports women, stating they believe 'quality is a resounding emotion that reflects in everything we do'. A video posted by the e-commerce company on Women's Day shared a message that said, 'Flipkart is a safe and supportive place for women to create, to lead, to belong, and to rise'.

The United Nations on its website has provided gender-inclusive language guidelines that state, "Using gender-inclusive language means speaking and writing in a way that does not discriminate against a particular sex, social gender or gender identity, and does not perpetuate gender stereotypes". According to the UN, language plays a key role in shaping cultural and social attitudes, using gender-inclusive language is a powerful way to promote gender equality and eradicate gender bias.

International Women's Day

Every year, March 8 is observed as International Women’s Day to promote women’s rights and honour their achievements across the economic, political, cultural, and social spheres. Many socialist movements witnessed in the early 20th century, have given shape to the origins of International Women’s Day. In 1977, the United Nations adopted to celebrate Women's day across the world. This day is considered to be a reminder of the grit and determination of women further aided by the second and third waves of Feminism. Every year, the UN celebrates the day on the basis of different themes centred on women’s rights and issues. The theme for this year's International Women’s Day was, 'Gender equality today for a sustainable tomorrow.'

Image: Shutterstock