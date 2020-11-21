Flipkart Beat The Genius Quiz Answers November 21, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Beat the Genius Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on November 21 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through November 21 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Beat the Genius Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Flipkart Beat the Genius Banner’

Flipkart Beat the Genius Quiz answers – November 21, 2020

1) Where is the Sulabh International Museum of Toilets located?

Answer: New Delhi

2) Who defeated emperor Humayun and took control of the Mughal empire?

Answer: Sher Shah Suri

3) In which city did Sachin Tendulkar hit the first double century in men’s ODI cricket?

Answer: Gwalior

4) In 1995, what historic first in India took place between Jyoti Basu and Union minister Sukh Ram?

Answer: First mobile phone call

5) In the Mahabharata who was the only son of *Dhritarashtra to survive the Kurukshetra war?

Answer: Yuyutsu

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart Beat the Genius quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.

