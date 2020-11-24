Flipkart Beat The Genius Quiz Answers November 24, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Quick links:
Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Beat the Genius Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on November 24 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through November 24 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
Q1. On the occasion of which festival were people gathered in Jallianwala bagh when British troops fired?
Ans: Baisakhi
Q2. Which is the largest Union Territory in India by area?
Ans: Ladakh
Q3. Who is the only indian to have scored a century in the USA in international cricket?
Ans: KL Rahul
Q4. Which organisation was originally located in the Chamber of Princes?
Ans: Supreme Court
Q5. 'Neither Roses Nor Thorns' is the autobiography of which Supreme Court judge?
Ans: HR Khanna
