Flipkart Beat The Genius Quiz Answers November 26, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Beat the Genius Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on November 26 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through November 26 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Beat the Genius Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Beat the Genius Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Beat the Genius Banner’.

Flipkart Beat the Genius Quiz answers – November 26, 2020

Q1. Which company owns TikTok which was banned in India

Ans: Bytedance

Q2. In Ramayan whose bow was broken by Ram to win Sita

Ans: Shiva

Q3. Who’s independent India’s first individual Olympic medalist

Ans: KD Jadhav

Q4. Which is the only award Sholay won in Filmfare

Ans: Best editing

Q5. Which kingdom went to ruin after battling of Talikota in 1565

Ans: Vijay Nagar

Flipkart Beat the Genius Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfill the requirements mentioned below. These requirements are provided in the Flipkart application. Have a look:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart Beat the Genius quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.

