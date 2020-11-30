Flipkart Beat The Genius Quiz Answers November 30: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Beat the Genius Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on November 30 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through November 30 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.
How to play the Flipkart Beat the Genius Quiz?
To participate in the Flipkart Beat the Genius Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:
- Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device
- Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app
- Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Beat the Genius Banner’
Flipkart Beat the Genius Quiz answers – November 30, 2020
Q1. Which Indian Super League Team has Sunil Chetri since 2013?
Ans: Bengaluru FC
Q2. Vishal Bhardwaj's '7 khoon Maaf' and 'The Blue Umbrella' are based on works of which author?
Ans: Ruskin Bond
Q3. Who was the first indian soldier to attain the rank of Field Marshal?
Ans: SHFJ Manekshaw
Q4. The campus of which of these institutions, the first of its kind served as an airbase for us troops during World War II?
Ans: IIT Kharagpur
Q5. In Hindu Mythology, who is Bhagirathi?
Ans: Ganga
Flipkart Beat the Genius Quiz requirements and details
To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements. These below-given requirements are provided at the Flipkart application. Have a look:
- Participant must be at least 18 years of age
- Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account
- The Flipkart Beat the Genius quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform
- The contest will run every day
- Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.
