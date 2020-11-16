Flipkart Bid And Win Quiz Answers November 16: Place A Bid And Win Usha Food Processor

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Bid and Win Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on November 16 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through November 16 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Bid and Win Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Bid and Win Banner’

Flipkart Bid and Win answers – November 16, 2020

Product 1 – Place your bid for IFB Microwave

Bidding 1 – Rs. 9100

*Please note that this is not the final answer. It is just an example of how you can guess a value that the least number of participants would choose. You can make changes to your bids to make your answers unique.

Flipkart Bid and Win Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Bid and Win Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements. These below-given requirements are provided at the Flipkart application. Have a look:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.

