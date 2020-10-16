Flipkart Big Billion Quiz Answers October 16, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart Quiz is back with its Flipkart Big Billion Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of true or false questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on October 16 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through October 16 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

Flipkart Big Billion Quiz answers Prize list for you

Here is what you should expect from the Flipkart Big Billion Quiz

Vouchers, Gems and more

How to play the Flipkart Big Billion Quiz?

To participate in the 8Flipkart Big Billion Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Flipkart Big Billion Quiz Banner’.

Flipkart Big Billion Quiz answers – October 16, 2020

Q1: Which Product Am I Talking About? Answer 1: Office Chairs

Q2: What Will Be The Combined Price Of These Products In The Big Billion Days Sale? Answer 2: Less Than Rs.45000

Q3: What Will Be The Price Of This Product In The Big Billion Days Sale? Answer 3: Rs.2599



Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.

