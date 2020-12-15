Flipkart Big Buzz Answers December 15, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Big Buzz Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on December 15 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through December 15 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Big Buzz Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Big Buzz Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Big Buzz Banner’.

Flipkart Big Buzz Quiz answers – December 15, 2020

Q1: Who according to Rahul shows their true side during tasks?

Answer 1: Rubina Dilaik

Q2: What did Jasmin say ‘Yeh sab__ ‘?

Answer 2: Dudh ke Dhule

Q3: Who was the first contestant to get evicted in the finale week?

Answer 3: Aly Goni

Q4: Which contestant has covered Manali to Leh on a bicycle?

Answer 4: Abhinav Shukila

Q5: Which contestant will get evicted this week?

Answer 5: None Of the above

Flipkart Big Buzz Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements. These below-given requirements are provided at the Flipkart application. Have a look:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart Big Buzz quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/Rewards section in the app.

