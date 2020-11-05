Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020: Second Wave Of Diwali Sale Starts From Nov 8th To 13th

Quick links:
Flipkart is gearing up for what might be the last sale for 2020, the Big Diwali sale. The first big sale of this year from Flipkart was the Big Billion Days which started on the 16th of October, which was soon followed by the Dussehra sale and then the Big Diwali sale which is now closed. The new Big Diwali sale is going to start from November 8th to November 13th. Continue reading to know all about the upcoming Diwali Flipkart Sale.
Also read | Flipkart Fake Or Not Answers November 5, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards
Also read | Flipkart Sabse Funny Kaun Answers November 5, 2020: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards
Flipkart has already hosted 3 back to back sales and just like these previous sales, the upcoming Flipkart Big Diwali sale is also going to mainly focus on mobile phone offers, along with offers on electronics and appliances.
Here are some of the offerings that Flipkart has already revealed:
Other than the smartphones, this Flipkart upcoming sale is also going to offer deals and discounts on various other categories which include products like headphones, speakers, laptops, cameras, and a lot more. All you need to do is bookmark the Flipkart Big Diwali offers page and keep checking it from time to time so that you do not miss out on any offers.
Also read | Google Pay Go India: How To Play Go India Game In The Google Pay App?
Also read | Old Google Icons: How To Bring Back The Classic Google Icons?