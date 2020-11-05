Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020: Second Wave Of Diwali Sale Starts From Nov 8th To 13th

Flipkart is gearing up for what might be the last sale for 2020, the Big Diwali sale. The first big sale of this year from Flipkart was the Big Billion Days which started on the 16th of October, which was soon followed by the Dussehra sale and then the Big Diwali sale which is now closed. The new Big Diwali sale is going to start from November 8th to November 13th. Continue reading to know all about the upcoming Diwali Flipkart Sale.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2020 Offers Period: 8th TO 13th Nov 2020

8th TO 13th Nov 2020 Big Diwali Sale Starting time [Plus Members]: 7th Nov 2020 @12PM (Noon)

7th Nov 2020 @12PM (Noon) Big Diwali Sale Starting time for all users: 8th Nov 2020 @12AM (Midnight)

8th Nov 2020 @12AM (Midnight) Big Diwali Sale Ending Time: 13th November 2020 @11:59

Flipkart has already hosted 3 back to back sales and just like these previous sales, the upcoming Flipkart Big Diwali sale is also going to mainly focus on mobile phone offers, along with offers on electronics and appliances.

In the case of smartphones, Flipkart is going to offer free EMI, exchange offers, and mobile protection at Rs 1.

In the electronics category, customers will be able to use EMI for free on more than 3 crore products.

New deals will keep coming out every day.

Here are some of the offerings that Flipkart has already revealed:

Realme X50 Pro for Rs 34,999 | Rs 6,000 discount

Realme Narzo 20 Pro for Rs 13,999 | Rs 1,000 discount

iPhone XR for Rs 38,999

Samsung Galaxy F41 at Rs 14,999 | Rs 1,000 Prepaid Offer

iPhone SE for Rs 32,999 | Rs 3,000 off

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus at Rs 54,999

iPhone 11 Pro at Rs 79,999

Poco M2 at Rs 9,999 | prepaid offer

Poco X2 for Rs 16,499

Poco X3 for Rs 16,999

Realme 7 Pro at Rs 19,999

Realme X3 series at Rs 21,999

Asus ROG Phone 3 at Rs 46,999

Other than the smartphones, this Flipkart upcoming sale is also going to offer deals and discounts on various other categories which include products like headphones, speakers, laptops, cameras, and a lot more. All you need to do is bookmark the Flipkart Big Diwali offers page and keep checking it from time to time so that you do not miss out on any offers.

