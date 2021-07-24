Last Updated:

Flipkart Big Saving Day Deals: Top Offers And Discounts For Latest Smartphones

Flipkart Big Saving Day Deals are live and the users are curious to know more about it.

Sahil Mirani
Flipkart Big Saving Day Sale is now live and the makers have certainly added a wide range of new products and discounts for their users. This sale will only be available for Plus members and it is slated to go live from July 25th midnight to July 29th. This has now been blowing up in the entire tech community and the readers are curious to learn more about this new Flipkart Big Saving Day deal. To help them out, here are some of the best deals from the Flipkart Big Saving Day sale. Read more

Flipkart Big Saving Day sale: Best smartphone deals

The makers have managed to keep huge discounts on a wide range of smartphones for their latest sale. This has also been one of the most awaited sales because the makers had promised its users some big discounts on gadgets like mobile phones, tablets, laptops and more. The users can also get additional discounts for using exclusive cards like ICICI credit or debit cards for payments. Using this card will activate the offer that gives an instant 10 per cent instant discount. Popular smartphones like  Motorola Razr, Apple iPhone 12 mini to Apple iPhone 12 have received massive cuts on their MRP after being included in the Flipkart Big Saving Day deal. Other electric appliances like GoPro 9, Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 to Nokia Media Streamer have also been made available to buy at new discounted prices. So without any delay, let's take a deep dive into the latest Flipkart Big Saving Day smartphone discounts. Read more 

  • Apple iPhone 12 and 12 mini: Both these variants of the latest iPhones have been made available at a discounted price. The users can now purchase the iPhone 12 mini for ₹57,999 against its MRP of ₹69,900 and the iPhone 12 for ₹67,999 against its MRP of ₹79,900. Additional discounts from ICICI Bank cards are also available for this deal. 
  • Motorola G10 Power and Razr: The makers have also kept a wide range of smartphones for their latest sale. Motorola’s G10 and Razr have been made available to buy for a price less than its MRP. Motorola’s G10 can be bought for ₹9,999 against the MRP of ₹12,999. While the Razr can be bought for ₹54,999 against the MRP of ₹1,49,999. This is one of the biggest price cutdowns one can see from this new Flipkart sale. 
  • Other phones like Samsung Galaxy F12, Samsung Galaxy F62, iPhone XR, Google Pixel 4a and Poco M3 have also received price cut downs with the help of this sale. Keep in mind that these offers are available for a limited time only. 

