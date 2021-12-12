Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Announced; To Begin From December 16

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale is about to begin soon. The sale will be live from December 16, 2021, and will end on December 21, 2021. Along the days, both Flipkart Plus and regular customers will get free delivery on eligible orders, low prices on a variety of products and easy returns. The e-commerce platform has partnered with SBI to provide a 10% instant discount on SBI credit cards and on EMI transactions. Additionally, Flipkart Plus members will get one-day early access to deals that will be live for regular users on December 16.

During the sale, several products such as mobiles, tablets, electronics, TVs and appliances, grooming, furniture and more will be available at heavy discounts. While the exact deals are not revealed yet, Flipkart will offer discounts on popular smartphones such as iPhone 11, Vivo X60 and more. The deals in the electronics category include up to 45% on tablets and up to 60% off on smartwatches. Television sets will get up to 70% discount, refrigerators will get up to 50% and home appliances will get up to 70% off during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. Grooming items will also be discounted by up to 70%. During the sale, Flipkart will also release Crazy Deals at 12 AM, 8 AM and 4 PM. Additionally, those who log in early will get an early bird discount, valid till 2 AM on December 16, 2021.

How to get early access to Big Saving Days?

To access the Big Billion Day Sale early, a customer has to be a Flipkart Plus member. Flipkart Plus is a loyalty programme that provides its members extra benefits like free shipping, early access to sale events and more. With that being said, Flipkart Plus members will be able to access the Big Billion Day Sale on October 6, 2021 (will update if there is a change). However, a customer cannot buy a Flipkart Plus membership. Once a customer is a part of Flipkart Plus, they will get Flipkart Big Billion Day early access. To become a member of the Flipkart Plus loyalty programme, a customer needs to earn 200 SuperCoins on the platform within one year. As and when the target is complete, Flipkart invites a user to become a member.

Image: PTI