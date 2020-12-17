Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale From Dec 18; Know All Discount Offers HERE!

Wallmart-owned Flipkart is all set to come with massive discounts for all its customers in India. The event is called the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale which will start tomorrow that is December 18, 2020, and will last till 5 days. Before the sale could go live, the e-commerce giant has revealed what its customers can expect from this huge sale. So, if you have been wondering about Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale details, then do not worry, here is all you need to know about it.

Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale date and time

The eCommerce giant has revealed that the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale of December 2020 will start from December 18 and will last until December 22. This 5-day long sale will offer discounts on all site-wide offerings including iPhone XR 64 GB which will available at Rs 38,999 instead of Rs 47,900. Nevertheless, Flipkart Plus members are getting early access to the sale, which means for them, the same has begun on December 17 at 12:00 PM.

Details about Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale Discount offers

During the Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale, Users will get a 10 % instant discount on SBI bank credit card and EMI transactions. Flipkart will also offer no-cost EMI options and exchange offers to make the deal more enticing. Using the promotion on the website, the e-commerce giant has also revealed that the sale will offer a massive discount of up to 65 % discount on televisions. The heating appliances will be available at up to 70 % off, and 40 % on Inverter ACs. There is a whopping up to 40 % discount on laptops.

Flipkart customers will also be intrigued by the discount on audio products for up to 70 % off. The smart wearables will be available at up to 50 % off, and up to 45 % off on premium tablets. Just like all the previous sales on the website, there will also be rush hour sales, which will offer more discount on some of the devices.

