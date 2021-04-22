Flipkart Crime Stories Answers April 22, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Crime Stories Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on April 22 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through April 22 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Crime Stories Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps -

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘ Flipkart Crime Stories Quiz Banner ’

Flipkart Crime Stories Quiz answers – April 22, 2021

1) What was the title of the Mihir story?

Answer - Back - B

2) Who is definitely innocent’s?

Answer – Iqbal

3) Who is the killer?

Answer – Beena

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details for you

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements. The below-given requirements are provided at the Flipkart application. Have a look here -