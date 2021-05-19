Flipkart Crime Stories Answers May 19, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Crime Stories Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on May 19 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through May 19 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Crime Stories Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps -

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘ Flipkart Crime Stories Quiz Banner ’

Flipkart Crime Stories Quiz answers – May 19, 2021

1) What is not present on the evidence table

Answer – DNA Samples

2) Who is definitely innocent

Answer – Saurabh

3) Who is the killer

Answer – Avinash

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details for you

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements. The below-given requirements are provided at the Flipkart application. Have a look here -