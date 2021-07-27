Flipkart Crime Stories Quiz Answers For Today 27.7.2021 - Answer & Win

Flipkart is back with its Crime Stories Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on June 1 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through June 1 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to participate in the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Crime Stories Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps -

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘ Flipkart Crime Stories Quiz Banner ’

Flipkart Crime Stories Quiz answers – July 27, 2021

Q – 1) Who is definitely not the traitor?

Answer: Surya

Q – 2) What should Vikrant do?

Answer: Chase Chote Dada

Q – 3) Who is the traitor?

Answer: Akash

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details for you