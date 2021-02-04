Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Answers February 4, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Yash 1 Write 2 Media 3 Publish Keywords flipkart daam sahi hai flipkart daam sahi hai answers daam sahi hai quiz flipkart quiz We Recommend X Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Answers January 30, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards X Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Answers January 29, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards X Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Answers January 28, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards X Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Answers January 27, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards X Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Answers January 25, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards Seo flipkart daam sahi hai answers feb 1 Technology News Apps Picture Yash Tripathi Write Away... Word Count 356 Headers 11

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on February 1 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through February 1 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

Also Read | iPhone 12 leaks: Apple may push iPhone 12 Pro launch date further; Know details

How to play the Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps -

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daam Sahi Hai Banner’

Also Read | How to get Vi SIM card? Details about buying plans, offers and more

Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz answers – February 4, 2021

Question 1) What is the MRP of Panasonic MJ-L500 150 W Juicer?

Answer: 24995

Question 2) What is the correct MRP of LATHERO Full Sleeve Self Design Men Jacket?

Answer: 14999

Question 3) What is the MRP of Fossil CH2647 Decker Analog Watch for Men?

Answer: Less than 10000

Also Read | 5 asteroids are heading towards Earth; NASA reveals how closely they will pass us

Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements. These below-given requirements are provided at the Flipkart application. Have a look -

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems/ Rewards section in the app.

Also Read | Moto G9 Plus Processor revealed! Details about Specs, Price and more

How will users search for your story flipkart daam sahi hai×flipkart daam sahi hai answers×daam sahi hai quiz×flipkart quiz× App Headline: FLIPKART DAAM SAHI HAI ANS FEB 1 32 of 35 Web Headline: Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Answers February 1, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards 80 of 90 Story Slug: flipkart daam sahi hai answers february 1 2021 answer and win exciting rewards Publish Datetime: 01-02-2021 06:15 Summarise your article: ▲ Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai quiz answers February 1, 2021. Win free vouchers and super coins by answering all questions. Get the latest Flipkart quiz answer 151 of 160 Fact Check: Enable Fact Check: Rating: False Claim: Please enter claim text 0 of 200 Claimed By: Please enter claimed by 0 of 200 Hacks: Add Story Redirect URI: Please enter the redirection uri