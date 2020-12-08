Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Answers For December 8; Answer And Win Exciting Prizes

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based around general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers which can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on December 8 at 12:00 and will continue for a few days, so hurry up and participate in the quiz to win exciting prizes like vouchers, gems and mobile phones. Read on to know the questions and answers for the quiz today.

How to play the Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device.

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app.

Step 3: Head over to the ‘More on Flipkart’ section

Step 4: Among the many options, select videos

Step 5: You will see a number of video quizzes there.

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements:

Participant must be at least 18 years of age

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account.

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform.

The contest will run every day

Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems / Rewards section in the app.

Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Answers

Q1: Apple MacBook Air Core i5 5th Gen with 8 GB DDR3 RAM and 128 GB SSD capacity ka market price kya hai?

Answer 1: Rs. 84900

Q2: JBL Flip 3 Splashproof 16 W Portable Bluetooth Speaker ka price 9000 se kam hai ya zyada

Answer 2: 9000 se zyada

Q3: LG 6.5 kg Fully Automatic Top Load Silver Washing Machine ka price kya hai?

Answer 3: Rs. 18490

