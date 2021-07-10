Last Updated:

Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Answers July 10, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on July 10 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through July 10 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps -

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daam Sahi Hai Banner’

 

Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Answers July 10, 2021:

Question 1: What is the combined MRP of Tresemme Boutique Nourish and Replenish Shampoo and Tresemme Botanique Curl Hydration Conditioner

Answer: Rs 1652

Question 2: What product am I?

Answer: Prestige Roti & Khakra maker

Question 3: Is the MRP of Techobucks PUBG Mobile Game Controller AK16 Gamepad Joystick lesser than or greater than Rs 1,500?

Answer: Lesser than Rs 1,500

 

Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements. The below-given requirements are provided at the Flipkart application. Have a look -

  • Participant must be at least 18 years of age
  • Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account
  • The Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform 
  • The contest will run every day
  • Winners are announced within 15 days from the date of participation and the same can be viewed under the Gems / Rewards section in the app.
