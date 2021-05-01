Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Answers May 1, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on May 1 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through May 1 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps -

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daam Sahi Hai Banner’

Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz answers – May 1, 2021

Question 1) What Is The Correct MRP Of POCO M2 Pro?

Answer: 16999

Question 2) What Is The Correct MRP Of LG 5 Star Inverter Fully Automatic Top Load Silver?

Answer: 18490

Question 3) What Is The Correct MRP Of Fastrack Analog Digital Watch For Men?

Answer: 3500 or more

Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements. These below-given requirements are provided at the Flipkart application. Have a look -