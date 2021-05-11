Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Answers May 11, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on May 11 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through May 11 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps -

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daam Sahi Hai Banner’

Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz answers – May 11, 2021

Question – What is the correct MRP of dr trust 3 in 1 electric steamer air purifiers and humidifier?

Answer(i)3000

Question – The MRP of go Klean digital pulse & hearty rate oximeter is 4000 true or false

Answer(ii)false

Question – Fill in the missing digits the MRP of bose Sounlink 2 is 1900?

Answer(iii) 19000

Flipkart Daam Sahi Hai Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements. The below-given requirements are provided at the Flipkart application. Have a look -