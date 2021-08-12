Flipkart Daily Trivia Answers For Today, August 12, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Quick links:
Find Flipkart Daily Trivia quiz answers for August 11, 2021. Participate to win prizes for answering all questions correctly. Get the latest Flipkart answers here.
Flipkart hosts a variety of games and fun activities on its application for the customers. A user can not only earn SuperCoins by playing simple video games on the platform but answer questions related to general knowledge to win prizes. One such competition is Flipkart Daily Trivia, which is a quiz that contains questions based on general knowledge. Keep reading to find out Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers Today, along with questions and other details of the competition.
Q1: Who Is The Only Asian Player To Win A Man Of The Match Award In A Test At WACA, Perth?
Answer: (A) Irfan Pathan
Q2: Which Of These Is Not A Football Position?
Answer: (A) Tackle
Q3: While Watching What Among These Would You Witness A Matador?
Answer: (B) Bullfighting
Q4: Who Is The Youngest Cricketer To Lead A Side In The Deodhar Trophy?
Answer: (B) Shubhman Gill
Q5: How Many Overs Were Played In The First-Ever ODI Match?
Answer: (C) 40