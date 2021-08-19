Flipkart Daily Trivia Answers For Today, August 19, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Quick links:
Image: Flipkart app
Indian e-commerce giant Flipkart hosts a variety of games and fun activities on its application for its customers. A user can not only earn SuperCoins by playing simple video games on the platform but can also answer general knowledge questions to win prizes. One such competition is the Flipkart Daily Trivia, which is a quiz that contains questions based on general knowledge. Keep reading to find out Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers today, along with questions and other details of the competition.
Q1: Founded by James Hickey, what was Hicky's Bengal Gazette the first in India
Answer: Newspaper
Q2: Which of these brands is not owned by a European consumer goods company?
Answer: TRESemme
Q3: Who captained India at the 2018 Women's Hockey World Cup?
Answer: Rani Rampal
Q4: Baba Sri Chand, the son of Guru Nanak, was the founder of which religious sect?
Answer: Udasi
Q5: Who among these female leaders has not been the President of her country?
Answer: Golda Meir