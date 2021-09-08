Flipkart Daily Trivia Answers For Today, Sept 8, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Quick links:
Flipkart Daily Trivia Answers
Get all Flipkart Daily Trivia Answers for September 8, 2021, here. Here's how you can take part in the Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz and win rewards.
Flipkart hosts a variety of games and fun activities on its application for the customers. A user can not only earn SuperCoins by playing simple video games on the platform but answer questions related to general knowledge to win prizes. One such competition is Flipkart Daily Trivia, which is a quiz that contains questions based on general knowledge. Keep reading to find out Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers Today, along with questions and other details of the competition.
Q1: In which Madhya Pradesh city is the Holkar Cricket Stadium located?
A1: (A) Indore
Q2: Which country hosted the South Asian Games 2019?
A2: (C) Nepal
Q3: Who won the Dilip Sardesai Award for taking the most wickets in Test cricket in 2018-19?
A3: (B) Jasprit Bumrah
Q4: Who recently set the Indian record for the longest gap between 2 T20l matches?
A4: (A) Sanju Samson
Q5: Who recently became the first New Zealand cricketer to hit sixes in an over?
A5: (B) Leo Carter