Flipkart Daily Trivia Answers For Today, Sept 8, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart Daily Trivia Answers For Today, Sept 8, 2021

Get all Flipkart Daily Trivia Answers for September 8, 2021, here. Here's how you can take part in the Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz and win rewards.

Flipkart hosts a variety of games and fun activities on its application for the customers. A user can not only earn SuperCoins by playing simple video games on the platform but answer questions related to general knowledge to win prizes. One such competition is Flipkart Daily Trivia, which is a quiz that contains questions based on general knowledge. Keep reading to find out Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers Today, along with questions and other details of the competition. 

Essentials for Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz

  • Participants must be at least 18 years of age or above
  • Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account
  • The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform
  • The contest will run every day so try your luck daily to win prizes 

How to take part in the Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz on September 8, 2021

  • Download Flipkart mobile app from Google Play Store or App Store.
  • Log in to the app using your existing account or create a new account.
  • After you log in, go to the hamburger menu at the top left of the screen 
  • Tap on 'More on Flipkart'
  • Among the options that appear, click on 'Game Zone'
  • Scroll down to Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz
  • Click on the banner to enter the contest.
  • An option marked 'take the survey' will be available at the bottom of the screen
  • Answer all the five questions with correct answers to be eligible for the reward
  • Tap on 'Claim your reward' once done with the quiz

Flipkart Quiz Answers for September 8, 2021

Q1: In which Madhya Pradesh city is the Holkar Cricket Stadium located?

A1: (A) Indore

Q2: Which country hosted the South Asian Games 2019?

A2: (C) Nepal

Q3: Who won the Dilip Sardesai Award for taking the most wickets in Test cricket in 2018-19?

A3: (B) Jasprit Bumrah

Q4: Who recently set the Indian record for the longest gap between 2 T20l matches?

A4: (A) Sanju Samson

Q5: Who recently became the first New Zealand cricketer to hit sixes in an over?

A5: (B) Leo Carter

