Flipkart Daily Trivia Answers For Today, Sept 9, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Quick links:
Flipkart
Get all Flipkart Daily Trivia Answers for September 9, 2021, here. Here's how you can take part in the Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz and win rewards.
Flipkart hosts a variety of games and fun activities on its application for the customers. A user can not only earn SuperCoins by playing simple video games on the platform but answer questions related to general knowledge to win prizes. One such competition is Flipkart Daily Trivia, which is a quiz that contains questions based on general knowledge. Keep reading to find out Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers Today, along with questions and other details of the competition.
Q1: Surya magazine was edited by which Indian Politician?
A1: (C) Maneka Gandhi
Q2: Which company acquired the oral care brands Promise, Babool, and Miswak in 2005?
A2: (C) Dabur
Q3: Among batsmen with more than 10,000 test runs, who has the highest average?
A3: (A) Kumar Sangakkara
Q4: Which of these cities never served as the capital of the Mughal emperor Akbar?
A4: (A) Delhi
Q5: What did Marie Curie name the first chemical element she discovered?
A5: (C) Polonium