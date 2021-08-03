Flipkart Daily Trivia Answers Today For August 3, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart hosts a variety of games and fun activities on its application for the customers. A user can not only earn SuperCoins by playing simple video games on the platform but answer questions related to general knowledge to win prizes. One such competition is Flipkart Daily Trivia, which is a quiz that contains questions based on general knowledge. Keep reading to find out Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers Today, along with questions and other details of the competition.

Essentials for Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz

Participants must be at least 18 years of age or above

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day so try your luck daily to win prizes

How to take part in the Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz on August 3, 2021

Download Flipkart mobile app from Google Play Store or App Store.

Log in to the app using your existing account or create a new account.

After you log in, go to the hamburger menu at the top left of the screen

Tap on 'More on Flipkart'

Among the options that appear, click on 'Game Zone'

Scroll down to Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz

Click on the banner to enter the contest.

An option marked 'take the survey' will be available at the bottom of the screen

Answer all the five questions with correct answers to be eligible for the reward

Tap on 'Claim your reward' once done with the quiz

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers Today August 3, 2021

Q1. Which IPL Team Bought Priyam Garg, The Indian Team’s U-19 World Cup Captain?

A1. SRH

Q2: Who Has Been Chosen The Captain Of Kings XI Punjab For IPL 2020?

A2. KL Rahul

Q3: Which Manchester City Footballer’s Middle Name Is Shaquille?

A3. Raheem Sterling

Q4: Who Became IPL 2020’S Most Expensive Indian Buy At 76.75 Crores?

A4. Piyush Chawla

Q5: Who Set The Record For Being Bought In IPL Auctions For The Most Number Of Times?

A5. Jaydev Unadkat