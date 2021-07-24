Flipkart Daily Trivia Answers Today For July 24, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Quick links:
IMAGE: FLIPKART APP
Flipkart hosts a variety of games and fun activities on its application for the customers. A user can not only earn SuperCoins by playing simple video games on the platform but answer questions related to general knowledge to win prizes. One such competition is Flipkart Daily Trivia, which is a quiz that contains questions based on general knowledge. Keep reading to find out Flipkart Daily Trivia Answers Today, along with questions and other details of the competition.
Q1. Which political party's story is told by the 2017 film An Insignificant Man?
A1. AAP
Q2. In Munna Bhai M.B.B.S, who played the role of Sanjay Dutt's father?
A2. Sunil Datt
Q3. Which of these musicians have not been awarded the Bharat Ratna?
A3. Hariprasad Chaurasia
Q4. Which of these actresses is set to make her debut in the film Bunty Aur Babli 2?
A4. Sharvari Wagh
Q5. Which film has been named as the top Indian film of 2019 in a list released by IMDb?
A5. Peranbu