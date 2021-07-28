Flipkart Daily Trivia Answers Today For July 28, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart hosts a variety of games and fun activities on its application for the customers. A user can not only earn SuperCoins by playing simple video games on the platform but answer questions related to general knowledge to win prizes. One such competition is Flipkart Daily Trivia, which is a quiz that contains questions based on general knowledge. Keep reading to find out Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers Today, along with questions and other details of the competition.

Essentials for Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz

Participants must be at least 18 years of age or above

Must have a valid Flipkart account and must log in using the same account

The Flipkart daily quiz is only available on the mobile app and not through the web version of the platform

The contest will run every day so try your luck daily to win prizes

How to take part in the Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz on July 26, 2021

Download Flipkart mobile app from Google Play Store or App Store.

Log in to the app using your existing account or create a new account.

After you log in, go to the hamburger menu at the top left of the screen

Tap on 'More on Flipkart'

Among the options that appear, click on 'Game Zone'

Scroll down to Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz

Click on the banner to enter the contest.

An option marked 'take the survey' will be available at the bottom of the screen

Answer all the five questions with correct answers to be eligible for the reward

Tap on 'Claim your reward' once done with the quiz

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers Today July 28, 2021

Q1. Who has scored the most runs in Test cricket for Australia?

Answer: Ricky Ponting

Q2. Which opener holds the record of scoring the most international runs in a calendar year?

Answer: Rohit Sharma

Q3: Against which country did the Indian cricket team play their last ODI of 2019?

Answer: West Indies

Q4. Which of these Indians is not a part of the Wisden ODI team o the decade?

Answer: Shikhar Dhawan

Q5. Who among these is not among the five Wisden crickets of the decade?

Answer: David Warner

IMAGE: SHUTTERSTOCK