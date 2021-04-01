Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers April 1, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on April 1 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through March 23 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – April 1, 2021

Q – 1) Since its second season, which of these crime shows is hosted by Anup Soni?

Answer : Crime Patrol

Q – 2) Who played the role of Ustad Jameel Khan in the Ranbir Kapoor film ‘Rockstar’?

Answer : Shammi Kapoor

Q – 3) The song ‘I Just Called to Say I Love You’ was performed by which singer in 1984?

Answer : Stevie Wonder

Q – 4) Which singer won a Filmfare Award for the iconic title song of ‘Chaudhvin ka Chand’?

Answer : Mohammed Rafi

Q – 5) Yellow’ and ‘Red’ are two characters in which popular TUBA Entertainment show?

Answer : Larva

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: