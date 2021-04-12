Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers April 12, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on April 12 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through April 12 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – April 12, 2021

Q – 1) The inaugural match of IPL 2021 was played in which city?

Answer : Chennai

Q – 2) Who hit the longest six (106 m) in the IPL 2020 season?

Answer : Nicholas Pooran

Q – 3) Who among these took a hat trick in the IPL 2020 season?

Answer : No One

Q – 4) For the 2021 season, Cheteshwar Pujara was bought by CSK for his base price of

Answer : 50 Lakhs

Q – 5) Identify this Rajasthan Royals player.

Answer : Rahul Tewatia

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: