Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers April 15, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on April 15 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through April 15 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – April 15, 2021

1) Which team made it to the IPL finals for the first time in the 2020 season?

Ans : Delhi Capitals

2) Identify this Mumbai Indians player who recently made his debut for India.

Ans : krunal pandya

3) In 2019, who became the youngest bowler to take a hat-trick in an IPL match?

Ans : Sam Curran

4) In IPL history only two Indians have won the player of the series award. Virat Kohli and

Ans : Sachin Tendulkar

5) Businessman Keshav Bansal owned which

former IPL team?

Ans : Gujarat Lions

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

