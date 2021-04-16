Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers April 16, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on April 16 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through April 16 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – April 16, 2021

Q – 1) This Indian player is the captain of which IPL team?

Answer : Punjab Kings

Q – 2) Who is the current chairman of the IPL Governing Council?

Answer : Brijesh Patel

Q – 3) Out of 8 participating teams in IPL 2021, how many teams have never won the IPL trophy?

Answer : Three

Q – 4) Who among these has never scored a century in the IPL?

Answer : M S Dhoni

Q – 5) Businessman Sanjiv Goenka owned which former IPL team?

Answer : Rising Pune Supergiant

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: