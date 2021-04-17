Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers April 17, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on April 17 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through April 17 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – April 17, 2021

1. Sourav Ganguly was the first-ever captain of which IPL team

Answer – Kolkata knight riders

2. Which team is being captained by the player shown in the picture

Answer – Sunrisers Hyderabad

3. Myntra is the shirt sponsor of which IPL team this season

Answer – Chennai super kings

4. Who among these have taken more no of a hat-trick in IPL

Answer – Yuvraj Singh

5. Current RCB player Glenn Maxwell was a part of which IPL team in the 2020 season

Answer – Kings XI Punjab

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

To participate in the Flipkart Quiz, you must fulfil the below requirements: