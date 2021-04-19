Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz Answers April 19, 2021: Answer And Win Exciting Rewards

Flipkart is back with its Daily Trivia Quiz where users can answer a bunch of questions to win exciting prizes. It focuses on a range of trivia questions that are mostly based on general knowledge. If you get all the answers right, you earn free vouchers and super coins, among other offers that can be used for shopping on the platform. These prizes can be won every day, so you can give them a shot regularly to improve your chances of winning. The Flipkart Quiz started on April 19 at 12:00 AM IST and will run through April 19 at 11:59 PM IST, meaning you can still participate in the contest.

How to play the Flipkart Trivia Quiz?

To participate in the Flipkart Daily Quiz, you need to follow these simple steps:

Step 1: Download the Flipkart app on your device

Step 2: Launch the Flipkart app

Step 3: Head over to the ‘Game Zone’ section and click on the ‘Daily Trivia Banner’

Flipkart Daily Trivia Quiz answers – April 19, 2021

Q – 1) Arun Jaitley Stadium is the home ground of which IPL team?

Answer : Delhi Capitals

Q – 2) Who among these was not one of the ‘icon players’ in the inaugural season of IPL?

Answer : VVS Laxman

Q – 3) Which IPL team is not being captained by a ICC World Cup winner?

Answer : Rajasthan Royals

Q – 4) Which player in the IPL 2020 season scored the maximum 30 runs in a single over with 5 sixes?

Answer : Rahul Tewatia

Q – 5) A player from which team was adjudged the Most Valuable Player in the 2020 IPL season?

Answer : Rajasthan Royals

Flipkart Daily Quiz requirements and details

